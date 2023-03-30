FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Vegetable Pot Pie is a one-pot vegetarian dinner that takes only 25 minutes to make.

 Linda Gassenheimer/TNS

I love pot pies. They’re warm, inviting and a great way to incorporate vegetables into a meal. This is a one-pot vegetarian dinner that takes 25 minutes to make. You can use any vegetables you like, using this recipe as a guide to the amounts needed.

For the sake of speed, I use biscuit dough instead of a pie crust. It comes prepared and can be found in the refrigerator case of the supermarket. It takes 15 minutes to cook through, unlike pie dough, which can take 30 minutes. Or just sprinkle the top of the pie with seasoned breadcrumbs for a quick crust.

