KINGSPORT — The forecast flooding along the North Fork Holston River has increased from minor to moderate severity, according to the National Weather Service in Morristown.
At 2:15 p.m. Sunday, the North Fork Holston River near Gate City, Virginia, and affecting Sullivan, Hawkins and Scott counties, was at 14.4 feet. Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring; moderate flooding is forecast, according to the NWS. The river was expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet Sunday evening and then fall below flood stage some time Monday afternoon.
At 14.0 feet, County Road 614 is cut off 1.5 miles downstream from the Highway 23 bridge, the warning said.
Most of the region remains under a flood warning after receiving 3 to 5 inches of rain over the past 24-36 hours.
Sullivan County, along with southeastern Scott County, southern Russell County, the City of Bristol and Washington County in Southwest Virginia, are under a flood warning until 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Flooding of low-lying areas and several roadways continues.
The flood warning for Hancock, Hawkins, western Sullivan counties in Tennessee, and Lee and southwestern Scott counties in Virginia continues until 11 p.m. Sunday. Local law enforcement reported flooding on numerous roadways, many of them impassable. The NWS said flooding "is already occurring in those areas and will take a long time to recede."
Several roadways are water- and debris-covered.
Hawkins County has been hard hit. "Numerous roadways in Hawkins County are flooded or debris covered! Use extreme caution if you must travel," EMA Director Jamie Miller reported early Sunday. Overnight, the Hawkins County Rescue Squad reported it was actively involved in two different water rescues — one on Hwy 70 North in Rogersville and another on Surgoinsville Creek Road —involving individuals trapped in their residences due to flood water. Crews cleared both scenes by 5 a.m.
Hawkins County Schools are closed Monday. "Due to flooded roads, debris and run-off potential through this evening and into tomorrow morning, Hawkins County Schools will be closed [Monday, March 29]. Roads will be inspected on Monday to determine operation status for Tuesday, March 30," the school system announced through its social media channels.
Water rescue teams from the Kingsport Fire Department evacuated four families from Honeycutt Apartments early Sunday morning, the KFD reported. The Red Cross placed two of the families at hotels and the apartment owner assisted the other two families. A total of 12 people were displaced. The first floor of the apartment had nearly waist-deep water, the KFD said, but no injuries were reported.
At 9:24 a.m. Sunday, the Kingsport Police Department reported a roadway closure in the area of Reservoir Road and Willowbrook Trce in Kingsport. Big Elm Road was also closed at the city limit early Sunday due to the high waters. Motorists are urged to consider alternate routes.
The Town of Gate City, Virginia, on its Facebook page reported experiencing flood conditions primarily on Kane Street, Water Street, Broadwater Avenue, Vanzant Road, and Filter Plant Road.
Lee County reported two road closures: Highway 421 going into Pennington and Ocoonita Road at Lee High School.
The heavy rains forced the postponement of Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race for the NASCAR Cup Series and the Pinty’s Truck Race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Both will be held Monday.
Let us know what you're seeing in your area by emailing photos to news@timesnews.net. Or drop them in the comments on our Facebook page with a location.