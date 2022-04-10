NORTON — Police are investigating the deaths of three people at a city residence Sunday.
Norton Police Chief James Lane and Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis were expected to release a joint statement about the incident at 853 Highland Ave. NW.
Police responded to a call at the home just before noon, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller.
“Based on the evidence collected at the scene at this stage of the investigation, it appears to have been a murder-suicide,” Geller said.
Three vehicles were in the home’s driveway: a sedan, an SUV and a pickup. The truck, parked behind the other two vehicles, had its tailgate down and the bed loaded with bags of topsoil and garden rocks.
A VSP evidence collection team entered the home around 3:30 p.m., with three Norton Rescue Squad ambulance crews waiting until 5:20 to remove the bodies.
A flagpole along the driveway flew a U.S.-Ukraine flag banner, and a white and brown dog wandered the property, nosing at the side door, before an officer was able to collect the animal and give it to relatives of the victims.
The bodies have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.
Previous story
NORTON — City and Virginia State Police are investigating an apparent shooting in the 800 block of Highland Avenue.
Investigators gave no information on fatalities, injuries, the number of victims or suspects.
A Virginia State Police evidence team began examining the scene around 3 p.m.
Norton Police Investigator Bucky Culbertson said Chief James Lane wound release a statement later Sunday.