KINGSPORT — A Hawkins County deputy was injured and two suspects were shot during an early morning incident in downtown Kingsport on Monday.
According to Leslie Earhart, public information officer for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the incident took place at about 5 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Cherokee Village Drive and Sequoyah Drive. It involved the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Carmel Police Department.
The encounter began in Hawkins County when a deputy spotted a stolen truck in the Allandale community. A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, Earhart said during a Monday morning briefing on the investigation.
An officer with the Mount Carmel Police Department responded to assist in stopping the stolen truck.
Earhart said the pursuit continued into Kingsport and eventually led to the 200 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
The occupants abandoned the truck at the intersection of Cherokee Village Drive and Sequoyah Drive and got into a stolen car that was waiting nearby. Earhart said the driver of the stolen car drove toward the Hawkins County deputy, hitting him.
“Both the Hawkins County deputy and Mount Carmel officer fired shots, striking two of the occupants,” Earhart said.
The car continued to travel along Cherokee Village Drive until it reached the 400 block, which leads to a dead end. At that point, the occupants ran from the vehicle but were located a short distance away, Earhart said.
Two of the occupants of the car were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The Hawkins County deputy was also transported to a local hospital for injuries suffered in the incident and has since been released.
At least two other individuals were in the vehicle at the time the incident occurred, Earhart said, and one of them has been located.
TBI agents are working to determine if there were more accomplices. The TBI was called in to investigate the matter at the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus.