BIG STONE GAP — A Big Stone Gap police officer died hours after he was shot responding to a call early Saturday, and Kingsport police arrested a suspect in a Lynn Garden Drive motel.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said a 33-year-old male from Big Stone Gap was arrested without incident at the Travel Inn by the Kingsport Police Department Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and SWAT Team officers shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
The suspect in Officer Michael Chandler’s death is being held on probation violations out of South Carolina and Wise County. His identity had not been released as of late Saturday.
Geller confirmed that Chandler died at Johnson City Medical Center around 7 p.m. of wounds after he was shot at a vacant home in the Cadet section of Big Stone Gap around 4 a.m.
Several Southwest Virginia police and sheriff’s departments posted their condolences on social media to Chandler’s family before the official VSP announcement.
“Mike’s loss will be felt by our town and across all of Wise County,” Big Stone Gap Police Chief Stephen Hamm said Saturday. “Not only did he serve as an officer with the Town of Big Stone Gap Police Department, but also as a volunteer with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department. Please keep his family in your prayers tonight, as this should have been a day to celebrate his 29th birthday — not a day to mourn his passing.”
Local, state and federal authorities are still investigating how Chandler was shot after making a welfare check at what was supposed to be a vacant house in the 2500 block of Orr Street.
Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said he and investigators would be reviewing the charges that will come out of what turned into a murder investigation. Capital murder was changed to aggravated murder and the death penalty was repealed during the 2021 General Assembly session, he said, but aggravated murder still carries a maximum life sentence.
The U.S. Marshals Service announced its offer of a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Chandler’s assailant, followed by an additional $10,000 offer by Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine Saturday afternoon.
“Ballad Health will add another $10,000 to the reward offered by the (Marshals Service) for the capture of the thug who shot the officer,” Levine tweeted.
Chandler had been asked by someone around 4 a.m. to check at the vacant Orr Street house, according to Geller. Chandler arrived at the scene and encountered at least one person before he was shot.
A Wise County Sheriff’s Department deputy found Chandler lying in a ditch near the house’s driveway along with a pickup truck and Chandler’s patrol vehicle.
A nearby resident said her yard security camera showed ambulances and police vehicles heading to the area around 4:15 a.m.
Rifle-toting WCSD Response Team deputies blocked traffic on Main Avenue to Orr Street early Saturday morning, telling motorists that it was “a hot scene.”
A VSP crime scene team arrived around 9:30 a.m. and investigators were still mapping the site and collecting evidence at the single-story frame house at the junction of Orr Street and Main Avenue in the afternoon.
The incident caused Big Stone Gap officials to cancel a scheduled Veterans Day parade Saturday.
Slemp joined state troopers for a brief press conference earlier in the day, conforming only that “an active investigation” was continuing. He also declined to say how many suspects were being sought or had been identified but said homes around the scene were not evacuated.
Asked if Chandler were wearing body armor when shot, Slemp said he could not talk about details of the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Virginia State Police at (276) 228-3131, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 328-3756 or email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
The VSP, U.S. Marshals Service, WCSD and Big Stone Gap Police Department are investigating the shooting.