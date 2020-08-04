KINGSPORT — A Johnson City man, who was working along Interstate 26 in Kingsport, was struck and killed by a passing motorist Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say the motorist then fled the scene of the accident and continued into Virginia. However, a witness helped law enforcement locate the vehicle and ultimately arrest the suspect.
According to information from the Kingsport Police Department, the incident took place shortly after noon on Tuesday on Interstate 26 near the West Stone Drive interchange. A work crew from South East Mowing of Blountville had parked their truck in the grass median on the westbound lane of the interstate, completely off the paved surface.
Police say one member of the work crew — Stephen Blackmon of Johnson City — was standing to the side of the truck in the grass median when another truck — driven by Christopher Muraski of Knoxville — veered off the left side of the road and side-swiped the other truck.
Blackmon was also struck and ultimately killed by the impact, police say. The other member of the work crew was inside the vehicle at the time of the accident and was not injured by the collision.
According to a KPD press release, Muraski did not stop and continued along the interstate and into Virginia. Thanks to the communication by an eyewitness, Muraski’s truck was located and stopped by the Weber City Police Department.
Muraski was arrested on independent but related charges, Kingsport police say.
The investigation remains ongoing by the KPD’s Traffic Unit.