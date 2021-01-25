Olivia Ares, a senior at University School, is the winner of the Good Citizens Scholarship Contest hosted by the John Sevier-Sarah Hawkins Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
In addition to being the chapter winner, Ares is also the Appalachian District winner and will be part of the state competition.
For the competition, Ares prepared an essay on a topic related to American heritage.
At University School, Ares is president of the Green Club and is also a member of the soccer team. Within the community, she has volunteered and performed at Johnson City Community Theatre and has been active with the Girl Scouts, where she received the Girl Scouts Gold Award in recognition of a women’s history project she completed.
Following graduation, she plans to attend college to study economics or sociology.
Ares is the daughter of Angelica and Jennifer Ares.
Contributed to the Press