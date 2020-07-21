The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands serving Washington and Carter counties has partnered with the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Authority to provide low-income community members with assistance on their energy bills.
Those is need of assistance may apply Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. in the HomeTrust Bank parking lot at 1907 N. Roan Street.
Applicants must bring a Tennessee driver’s license or state issued identification card, the social security number of everyone in their household, a 12-month history of their utility service, a copy of their current energy bill and proof of income for the past 30 days.
Funding has been made available through the regional United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund with support from gifts from the Eastman Foundation, First Horizon, TEC Industrial and other individual contributors.
The assistance is a continuation of the United Way’s focus on vulnerable populations, including children, families and the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population that includes 47% of Northeast Tennessee wage earners whose incomes do not meet the basic cost of living.
In a press release, United Way Executive Director Kristan Spears said, “We know that community wide, recovering from COVID-19 is both a physical battle and an economic one.
“United Way of East Tennessee Highlands understands the critical need to provide support and long-term solutions to help ALICE move along a path to financial stability. Now, for many, an emergency has occurred and they just need some temporary help to get back on their feet.
“We are glad to partner with UETHDA, who already has the infrastructure in place to assist with payments for basic needs such as energy bills.”
Tim Jaynes, executive director of UETHDA said, “Our strategy for eradicating poverty in our region includes offering case management and follow-up to ensure clients reach self-sufficiency.”
Spear said, “ALICE is familiar to us because most of us have struggled at one point or another during our own financial journeys. Perhaps this was when we were fresh out of school or when we added children to our families. We may have been ALICE as the result of a job loss or fewer hours at work. It is stressful to not know how you will pay your bills and trying to figure out what is more essential to survival for that particular day or week.
“United Way is making a statement to ALICE — we know you, we see you, we understand your struggle. We care about you, and we will not give up until you are able to achieve financial stability.”