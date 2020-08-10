ERWIN — After more than a year of organizational assistance and temporary ambulance service by the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services, Unicoi County’s new locally controlled ambulance service is set to begin operations on Monday, Aug 17.
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, three brand new Unicoi County EMS ambulances will begin responding to emergency calls and providing hospital transports throughout the county.
Unicoi County’s EMS board of directors is scheduled to meet this afternoon to discuss the final details of the launch, including the target start date.
The transfer of operations from Washington County/Johnson City EMS to Unicoi County was initially set for July 15 but was delayed by several factors, including the unexpected closure of the company selected for the purchase of the ambulances, a COVID-19 infection suffered by one EMS staff member, and a longer than expected wait for the issuance of Medicaid/Medicare billing authorization.
Washington County/Johnson City EMS extended its temporary, inter-local service agreement with Unicoi County through the month it took to clear those hurdles and, as of Friday afternoon, all systems were go for next week’s launch.
County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely said he could not thank the Washington County/Johnson EMS, its director, Dan Wheely, and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy enough for their help in starting the new Unicoi County service.
“It’s been priceless to have that kind of expertise to get everyone started and going in the right direction,” Evely said. “I think we’re off to a good start. Thanks to the town of Erwin and the grant they applied for, we’re starting into it without any debt.
“And I think we got an excellent person in (Unicoi County EMS Director) Adam (Copas) to head it up. He was a trainer for (Washington County) and that’s another real key making sure everyone has the right training that they need.”
Evely said the improvement in ambulance response that Unicoi County has seen since it entered the temporary service agreement with Washington County in July 2019 has been remarkable.
Copas said outside of any last minute action by the EMS board in this afternoon’s meeting, the new ambulances should be on the road next Monday.
“We’ll be discussing the start time,” he said.