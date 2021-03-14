Things are looking brighter this year for the seeds I’m starting indoors.
A couple of weeks ago, I planted some tomatoes, peppers and onions in my flats in preparation for the growing season. I’ll transplant the onions in two weeks or so, and the rest will be put out after the threat of frost has passed.
This year, I’ve brought some new technology into the sunroom I use as a nursery, and it’s been illuminating.
Before ever touching my seed starter mix, I ordered a couple of LED grow lights from Amazon. They weren’t that expensive, and that may indicate their relative quality, but so far, they’ve worked as promised.
A lot of home growers are moving to LEDs. They have a longer lifespan, they’re more efficient, they run cooler and they can be tailored to your needs.
I’m starting seeds and nurturing young plants before transplanting them in my backyard garden, so I’m running lights on the blue to purple end of the spectrum to promote foliage growth. For blossom and fruit development, you’d want lights to be warmer, on the red end of the spectrum.
For the past few years, I’ve grown plants using T5 fluorescent fixtures I had to MacGyver to be a couple of inches longer to fit the only bulbs I could find for them. Apparently, the bulbs they were designed for were out of production or at least ultra-rare.
I ran into a couple of problems with them.
They were intended to be under cabinet lighting, so they didn’t adequately reflect light downward for growing needs. I solved that by making my own reflector out of cardboard and shiny tape, but the combination was a little unwieldy.
They also had a tendency of burning leaves that came into contact with them if some plants grew faster than others. It never killed any plants, but moving the lights up to keep them out of reach sometimes made my shorter plants too leggy.
With the new LEDs, I’m hoping these problems will go away. The light from the diodes are pointed downward, where the plants are, and their cooler running temperature should save my leaves.
It may be my imagination, but the seedlings that have sprouted look healthier than those I’ve grown in the past. I tried to compare them to photos I took in past years, and they look fuller, but that may just be in my head.
The purple light does take some getting used to. I have to shut off the LEDs to see the actual green color of the foliage and check for disease spots, and I’m sure my neighbors think I’ve gone full “Pineapple Express” when they see the light coming through my windows.
The season isn’t over yet, and I may have more to learn about LEDs, but so far things are looking positive.
Have you used LED lights for growing? Tell me how it went by emailing me at nbaker@johnsoncitypress.com.