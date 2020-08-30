FALL BRANCH — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Association is partnering with a private landowner in Washington County to host a free youth-only dove hunt in memorial of Carl Cox, a longtime farmer who provided hunting opportunities to many new and youth hunters over the years.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, at the farm of Allen and Casey Cox in Fall Branch, hunters ages 10-16 are invited to participate in a free dove hunt.
Each hunter must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult age 21 or older. Appropriate hunting licenses and a Migratory Bird Permit are required for hunters ages 13 to 16. All youth hunters are also required to possess proof of successful completion of a hunter education course or possess a Type 012 Apprentice Hunting License.
Registered hunters and mentors may arrive at 3 p.m. and head directly to the fields, where predetermined hunting locations will be flagged or marked. The TWRA will provide one free box of 12- or 20-gauge shotgun shells for the hunt.
Only 40 slots are available. The deadline to register is Thursday, Sept. 10, at noon. To register a youth hunter, visit license.gooutdoorstennessee.com. Check-in will be at the barn on 346 Allegany Road, Fall Branch, TN 37656.
