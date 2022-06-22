TWRA logo

SURGOINSVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on the Holston River near Christian’s Bend on Wednesday afternoon.

About 5 p.m., an unoccupied aluminum boat with personal belongings onboard was found near the boat ramp at Christian’s Bend, according to a press release from TWRA spokesman Matthew Cameron.

Officers said the boat didn’t appear to have been involved in a collision, according to the press release.

Rescue crews responded to the scene and located the body of a 51-year-old white male face down in the water about 200 hundred yards upstream from the boat.

The victim was not wearing a life jacket, the release stated.

Cameron said the victim’s body was recovered, and an autopsy has been requested.

No further information was available late Wednesday.

