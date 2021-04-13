KINGSPORT – Helen and Virgil Anders were watching television Sunday evening at their Virgil Avenue home when they heard shots ring out from across the street.
A second later they heard a woman screaming. Then, about 15 to 20 minutes after that, they heard another round of gunfire.
“I looked at (Virgil) and said it was probably someone shooting firecrackers off,” Helen said.
“I said ‘no, that was gunfire,’ ” Virgil said.
“After about 20 minutes, the cops pulled up and then we heard ‘pop, pop, pop, pop,’ ” Helen said. “This whole neighborhood was crazy.”
How two unrelated crimes converged at the intersection of Virgil Avenue and Tip Top Avenue on Sunday evening can be found through the media statements by the Kingsport Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
THE FIRST SHOOTING
Kingsport officers first responded to the 300 block of Virgil around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. By the time officers arrived, all of the people involved had left the scene with at least one person taken to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
At the time of the KPD statement, that victim remains hospitalized, though his injuries appear non-life threatening.
The KPD reports that known acquaintances had met on Virgil Avenue to resolve a disagreement, an argument broke out, which then escalated into a fight and culminated in shots being fired.
THE SECOND SHOOTING
The second shooting took place shortly after law enforcement arrived on the scene in response to the first shooting.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Hawkins County deputy and a Mount Carmel officer spotted a stolen SUV traveling along Highway 11W just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused and a pursuit ensued.
The deputy and officer chased the vehicle into Kingsport, eventually turning onto Virgil Avenue. At that point, the SUV surprisingly came across Kingsport officers and Sullivan County deputies who were there investigating the first shooting.
As the vehicle approached, the TBI reports the driver refused to stop and drove toward the officers. The Sullivan County deputy fired shots and struck the driver, causing the vehicle to crash in the 200 block of Virgil.
The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment and one of the four other passengers suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident, the TBI reports.
At this time, both investigations remains active and ongoing. If you have information about either shooting incident, you’re asked to contact the KPD at 423-229-9429 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.