The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Saturday, Feb. 13:
Statewide
• Nine new deaths and 1,792 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 10,902 deaths and 756,071 cases.
• 720,977, or 95%, of those cases were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: four in the 61-70 group; two in the 81-plus group; two in the 71-80 group; and one in the 21-30 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Two additional deaths and 159 more cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: one in Washington; and one in Greene.
• Pandemic death totals by county: 263 in Sullivan; 223 in Washington; 147 in Carter; 140 in Greene; 91 in Hawkins; 46 in Unicoi; 37 in Johnson; and 11 in Hancock.
• New cases by county: 65 in Sullivan; 33 in Washington; 28 in Hawkins; 18 in Greene; seven in Carter; three in Hancock; three in Unicoi; and two in Johnson.
• Pandemic case totals by county: 13,768 in Sullivan; 12,505 in Washington; 7,172 in Greene; 5,820 in Carter; 5,040 in Hawkins; 2,129 in Johnson; 1,743 in Unicoi; and 485 in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 447 in Sullivan; 316 in Washington; 264 in Hawkins; 194 in Greene; 167 in Carter; 66 in Johnson; 25 in Unicoi; and 20 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 7.09% of the 20,034 new test results reported statewide Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: As of Friday, 14.0% over the prior seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.