GREENEVILLE — A Jonesborough man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with plans to distribute.
In a separate case, a 41-year-old Johnson City man has been found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm following a three-day trial.
Both of these matters took place this month in U.S. District Court.
ROBERT HARRISON BLEVINS
Robert Harrison Blevins, 54, Jonesborough, received a 152-month sentence on Sept. 9, which will be followed by four years of supervised release. Blevins faced a multiple-count indictment alleging that he possessed methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it, and that he possessed a firearm to further his drug trafficking activity.
He pleaded guilty to both charges in May.
In April, 2019, some patrons of a McDonald’s on West Market Street in Johnson City noticed Blevins sitting in the driver’s seat of his car, either sleeping or being unresponsive, according to a plea agreement filed in the case.
Police, fire and EMS officials responded to the scene and were able to wake Blevins.
However, an officer saw a handgun beneath the driver’s seat and determined Blevins was on probation. When police asked about the firearm, Blevins attempted to flee, but he fell and was taken into custody, court records state.
Two loaded firearms, 7 grams of methamphetamine in individual baggies, scales, and other drug paraphernalia were also found in Blevins’ vehicle.
Blevins has received jail sentences on at least four occasions over the past 35 years, including convictions for assault, burglary, aggravated assault, auto burglary, and vandalism, court records show.
“(Blevins’) criminal convictions began at age 18 and span the remainder of his life thus far,” a sentencing memorandum reads. “His life has been a revolving door of arrest, conviction, release and re-arrest.”
EMORY JACKSON
Following a three-day trial earlier this month, a federal jury convicted Emory Q. Jackson, 41, Johnson City, of possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon. Jackson is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 28. He faces 15 years to life in prison pursuant to the Armed Career Criminal Act.
Evidence presented at trial showed that Jackson possessed a firearm both on the streets of Johnson City and in a music video posted to his social media account, where he waved and pointed the firearm at the camera while rapping.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”}