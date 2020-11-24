MOUNT CARMEL — A homeless Nashville man who allegedly led police on a 100 mph chase Monday night with a baby, heroin and a gun in the car before crashing in a Church Hill parking lot is facing numerous felony charges.
Upon being arrested the driver, Matthew Scott Brosious, 27, who is listed as homeless from Nashville, was allegedly found to have white powder on his face. Brosious reportedly told officers that he’d ingested a large amount of MDMA (commonly known as “ecstasy”) during the pursuit.
Police allegedly found 2.5 grams of heroin, a Bersa Thunder .380 handgun and a digital scale in the vehicle which was also occupied by Sierra Alexis Langenderfer, 21, 6 Trivette Concourse, Johnson City, and a 1-year-old child who was properly restrained in a child seat.
No injuries were reported. The Department of Children’s services responded to the crash scene and took custody of the child.
Monday around 8:20 p.m. Mount Carmel Police Department Officer Hunter Jones received a call from off-duty Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bryan Sanders about a westbound black BMW weaving in and out of traffic on U.S. Highway 11W heading into Mount Carmel.
Jones stated in his report that he intercepted the BMA driven by Brosious at the Independence Avenue intersection, and observed the vehicle swerving from lane to lane.
When Jones initiated a traffic stop, Brosious accelerated to 100 mph, still weaving from lane to lane, Jones said. Brosious attempted to turn north onto Silver Lake road but was unable to negotiate the turn and and continued west on U.S. 11W.
By that time HCSO deputies were en route to assist, and at the North Central Avenue intersection Brocious attempted to turn north, and again failed to negotiate the turn.
“The vehicle then left the roadway and struck a fence where he continued northwest through a field,” Jones said. “The vehicle then went over an embankment and turned onto an access road for the Food Lion. At that time the vehicle continued through the parking lot westbound and attempted to leave the parking lot and travel through a field.”
Jones added, “The vehicle then struck a concrete curb and an earthen embankment which caused disabling damage to the vehicle and deployed the airbag.”
After the BMW came to a stop both Brosious and Langenderfer allegedly refused commands by police to exit the vehicle and were forcibly removed and taken into custody following a brief struggle.
The license plate belonged to an Izusu SUV, and Brosious was found to have a revoked license and a previous felony conviction for burglary in Michigan.
Brosious was charged with felony evading arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a felony, child abuse, DUI, reckless endangerment, speeding 100 mph in a 55 mph zone, tampering with evidence, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to exercise due care, driving on a revoked license, possession of a gun by an intoxicated person, lane violation, and registration violation.
Langenderfer was charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver, child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of Tuesday both were being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set.