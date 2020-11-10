ROGERSVILLE — Two drivers were airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries following a head-on collision Monday morning on Route 113 just south of Rogersville.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper John Tunnell stated in his report that around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Betsy Fleemon, 49, of Bulls Gap, was driving a 2011 Impala south on Route 113 near the Bacon Road intersection when the crash occurred.
Tunnell said an oncoming 2002 Ford Expedition driven by Randy Mayes, 44, of Whitesburg, crossed the center line and struck Fleemon’s Impala head on.
Mayes and Fleemon were the only occupants of their vehicles.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County Sheriff Office, Bulls Gap VFD, Persia VFD, the THP, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Wings Air Rescue and Lifestar Air Rescue.
An emergency landing zone was set up for rescue helicopters at nearby Cherokee High School.
As of Tuesday, there was no information available about the condition of either patient.
Tunnell’s preliminary report indicated both drivers were wearing a seat belt, and no charges were listed.