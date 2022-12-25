GREENEVILLE — The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges has reaffirmed Tusculum University’s accreditation through 2030 with no conditions, which a news release said provides further momentum for the higher education institution’s initiatives.
Tusculum has been accredited by SACSCOC since 1926.
“We are thankful for SACSCOC’S confidence in our university,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “Reaffirmation is a rigorous and detailed peer-review process that enables SACSCOC to evaluate us and other higher education institutions thoroughly. We welcome this process, as it provides another way for us to ensure we have the appropriate programs and systems in place to serve our students effectively.”
Dr. Hummel praised the extensive work of the Executive Cabinet, deans, academic departments and administrative offices that participated in the reaffirmation process. He said Dr. Tricia Hunsader, provost and vice president of academic affairs, was stellar and focused as she led the university’s preparation for the SACSCOC review. He also commended Benita Bare, vice president of finance and chief financial officer, for her guidance.
Even though the university has received reaffirmation, Dr. Hummel said Tusculum will not rest on its laurels. He said Tusculum will remain engaged in a continuous process to ensure it is serving students with the academic programs, extracurricular activities, social events and spiritual nourishment opportunities that will help them during their studies at Tennessee’s first higher education institution.
The university offers more than 60 majors and minors and extensively increased academic offerings in 2021. Additional programs of study will be coming in fall 2023. Multiple master’s programs are also available.
Tusculum’s commitment to its students has resulted in the startup in 2021 of a health clinic on campus in partnership with Ballad Health and this year’s opening of a wellness center and a student lounge for relaxation. Spiritually, the university has added weekly voluntary chapel sessions and hired a campus minister to assist students, faculty and staff.