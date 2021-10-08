HILTONS — If you have a hankering for flatfooting to old time bluegrass music, head over to the Carter Family Fold this weekend.
The concert venue in Hiltons will feature the Tune Town Old Time String Band with Dr. Mark Handy on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m.
The band has played various shows at the Carter Fold and will return for another night of fast-paced bluegrass music. The North Carolina-based group includes five musicians on the guitar, fiddle, doghouse bass, mandolin and clawhammer banjo. There will also be a doctor in the house with Handy, a family medicine doctor out of Abingdon who will play the banjo and perform lead vocals. Joy Patton will be featured on the fiddle, with Ted Ashe (guitar), will play guitar,Jeff Jones (doghouse bass) and Leon Frost (will play themandolin).
“Energetic and fun loving, Tune Town’s love for music is irrepressible. …” a release from the Carter Family Fold said. “Be sure to bring your dancing shoes, and be ready for a night of down home fun. You can be sure there will be lots of tunes to keep the dancers happy and on the floor. Nothing gets you out of your seat and on the dance floor faster than a rousing old time band.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for kids ages 6 to 11; and kids under 6 are free.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that serves fans and supporters of old time country and folk music through the presentation of weekly performances at the venue in Hiltons. It also honors the memory of the first family of country music, the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in 1927 are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry. The Carter Family Memorial Music Center was founded by Janette Carter, daughter of A.P. and Sara Carter.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is directed by Rita Forrester, daughter of Janette Carter.
The Carter Family Fold is located at 3449 A. P. Carter Hwy. For moreinformation and a schedule of events, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org/index.html.
