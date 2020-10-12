The local living history group, Walk in Their Boots, will host its 9th annual All-Era Military Timeline on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, 2620 S. Roan St., Johnson City.
The event, which is a tribute to the American soldier, will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Admission is free.
Activities will include battle re-enactments, weapons demonstrations, military vehicles and more.
There will be opportunities to visit displays such as soldiers in the field, walk through encampments, see the gear and equipment used in the different time periods with representations from Revolutionary War to the modern day.
To keep the public, presenters and reenactors safe, the following measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will be implemented:
• Everyone will be required to maintain a safe distance of at least 6 feet.
• Everyone will be requested to bring a mask and wear it where appropriate.
• Hand sanitizers will be available.
• The event will include a “self-guided tour” layout with specific activities defined and rotating through the tour on a designated schedule.
• Tour group size will be limited to nine participants and one leader.
• While most activities will be held outside, indoor presentations in the auditorium will be limited to 50 people.
• Battle reenactments and weapons displays will be performed in the open fields with visitors observing from a safe distance and keeping themselves 6 feet apart.
For information, call Jeffery Campbell at 423-282-2829 or email @ Jefferys174@yahoo.com. Online information may be found at http://www.militarywalk.us/.