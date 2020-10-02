BLOUNTVILLE — Amid a negative report on the status of American Airlines, a Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) spokeswoman said American’s air service at the airport hasn’t changed.
“We have not been notified of any reduction or loss of flights at TRI,” Kristi Haulsee, TRI’s director of Marketing and Air Service Development, said in a Thursday email.
American provides flights to Charlotte and Dallas/Fort Worth.
A Dallas Morning News report noted American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said the company will begin furloughs and layoffs for 19,000 workers on Thursday as planned after Congressional leaders didn’t extend more payroll support to the struggling industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You are all well aware that tomorrow, Oct. 1, the Payroll Support Program (PSP) under the CARES Act is set to expire,” Parker said in a letter to employees. Wednesday evening. “As a result, tomorrow, we will begin the difficult process of furloughing 19,000 of our hardworking and dedicated colleagues.”
The anticipated furloughs amount to about 16% of the company’s workforce.
Haulsee pointed out passenger traffic at the TRI has been slowly increasing.
“Airports and airlines experienced the most significant decrease of passengers in April,” she said. “For TRI, we were 94% below 2019 passenger numbers in April. At the end of August, we were down 63%. For the first two weeks in September that we have TSA (Transportation Security Administration) throughput data for, it looks like we may be about 60% down from the same period last year.”
TSA, on its web site, has reported more than a half dozen of its frontline employees have died from COVID-19.