Elizabethton's Covered Bridge is always at the center of activities at the city's biggest festival of the year, Covered Bridge Days. Festival goers come early for the many hours of live entertainment in Covered Bridge Park.
In addition to all the live music at the Covered Bridge Stage, there will also be live music at the Main Street Elizabethton Block Party, held in the third block of downtown Elk Avenue, across the river from the other Covered Bridge activities. The Block Party musician include: Nathan Hardin with Dan Britt and JP Mathes & Fiddling Leona.
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Carter County’s biggest annual festival is set for next week, with plenty of free concerts, lots of activities, vendors and food, topped off with the big fireworks display from the Elk Avenue Bridge. The Covered Bridge Days, presented by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will be held around the historic Covered Bridge from Sept. 22-24.
The Parks and Rec staff have been hard at work for several weeks, wrapping up the event schedule. Several new activities will be taking place over the weekend. The staff also said that the many volunteers who work the festival play a big role in making Covered Bridge Days possible.