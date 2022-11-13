Chris Mackowski

Chris Mackowski, a nationally recognized historian and author, will present ‘Decisions at Fredericksburg: 14 Critical Decisions that Shaped the Action’ on Monday, Nov. 14, at the Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport. The program is free and open to the public.

 Contributed

KINGSPORT — Author Chris Mackowski will speak on “Decisions at Fredericksburg: 14 Critical Decisions that Shaped the Action” during this month’s Tri Cities Civil War Round Table meeting.

Mackowski, whose latest book looks at the 14 critical decisions by leaders on both sides, will speak Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. in Room 219 of the Eastman Employee Center, 400 S. Wilcox Drive, in Kingsport.

