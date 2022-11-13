Chris Mackowski, a nationally recognized historian and author, will present ‘Decisions at Fredericksburg: 14 Critical Decisions that Shaped the Action’ on Monday, Nov. 14, at the Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport. The program is free and open to the public.
KINGSPORT — Author Chris Mackowski will speak on “Decisions at Fredericksburg: 14 Critical Decisions that Shaped the Action” during this month’s Tri Cities Civil War Round Table meeting.
Mackowski, whose latest book looks at the 14 critical decisions by leaders on both sides, will speak Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. in Room 219 of the Eastman Employee Center, 400 S. Wilcox Drive, in Kingsport.
Doors open and seating starts at 6 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.
Mackowski is a nationally recognized Civil War historian and author. He serves as editor-in-chief and co-founder of Emerging Civil War, a consortium of public historians. Mackowski served as the series editor of the award-winning “Emerging Civil War” series, published by Savas Beatie, and the “Engaging the Civil War” series, published in partnership with Southern Illinois University Press.
He is a professor of journalism and mass communication at St. Bonaventure University in Allegany, New York, and the historian-in-residence at Stevenson Ridge, a historic property on the Spotsylvania battlefield in Central Virginia.
He has also worked as a historian for the National Park Service at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, where he gives tours at four major Civil War battlefields (Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Wilderness and Spotsylvania), as well as at the building where Stonewall Jackson died.
Mackowski has authored or co-authored a dozen books on the Civil War, and his articles have appeared in all the major Civil War magazines. He serves on the board of directors for the Central Virginia Battlefields Trust and the national advisory board for the Civil War Chaplains Museum in Lynchburg, Virginia.
In “Decisions at Fredericksburg,” published by the University of Tennessee Press as part of its “Command Decisions in America’s Civil War” series, Mackowski unpacks the decisions surrounding the Battle of Fredericksburg, which took place Dec. 11-13, 1862, just before President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 1863.
TCCWRT, now in its 33rd year, is a nonpartisan, nonprofit educational forum for promotion of knowledge, commemoration and preservation of American Civil War heritage. During the November meeting, the TCCWRT will also hold its semiannual book sale featuring Civil War books, magazines and DVDs.
Members interested in dining with the presenter at The Chop House at 5 p.m. on the day of the program should send dinner reservations to Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com or call 423-323-2306.