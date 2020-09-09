The Tri-Cities Airport Authority and Hands On! Discovery Center have partnered to create a dynamic and interactive art technology exhibit to bring two-dimensional drawings to life.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Tri-Cities Airport and bring this fantastic new experience to the discovery center,” Andy Marquart, CEO of Hands On! Discovery Center, said in a statement. “Draw Alive has been one of our biggest hits since it was installed and now it will be even more exciting and interactive for visitors of all ages.”
The exhibit will begin with guests choosing a flight-themed template (airplane, helicopter or hot air balloon), which is then scanned into a “wall-sized environment” where guests will watch their creations take flight.
“The airport is excited about this partnership and our sponsorship of the Draw Alive exhibit,” Gene Cossey, TCAA Executive Director, said in a statement. “Not only will children, teens and adults get to have fun watching their own plane take flight, but it may encourage a number of kids to become interested in a career in the aviation industry. We are also looking forward to exploring other ways we can partner with Hands On! to bring the science of the aviation industry to our community.”
The Draw Alive exhibit is located in the Scheu Family Exhibit Hall in the General Shale Brick Learning Center at Hands On! Discovery Center. Please visit visithandson.org for more information.