Organizers ready for 30th annual Tree Streets Yard Sale

Shoppers and sellers dicker over items at an annual Tree Streets Yard Sale.

Organizers have canceled the 2020 Tree Streets Yard Sale, citing ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was a hard decision to make for the organization but a necessary one and this will not be the end of this community tradition and beloved event,” a statement said. “Look for it to come back in 2021 bigger and better than ever.”

The Tree Streets Yard Sale has a 30-year history, and about 200 families and groups participate each year. The Southside Neighborhood Organization uses the proceeds to benefit community projects like Music in the Park. It’s also a big fundraising day for local charities, non-profits, churches and student groups.