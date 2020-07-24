Organizers have canceled the 2020 Tree Streets Yard Sale, citing ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was a hard decision to make for the organization but a necessary one and this will not be the end of this community tradition and beloved event,” a statement said. “Look for it to come back in 2021 bigger and better than ever.”
The Tree Streets Yard Sale has a 30-year history, and about 200 families and groups participate each year. The Southside Neighborhood Organization uses the proceeds to benefit community projects like Music in the Park. It’s also a big fundraising day for local charities, non-profits, churches and student groups.