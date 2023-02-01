Dear Toni:

I have decided to retire when I turn 65 in September and will need to enroll in Medicare Parts A and B with a Medicare Supplement and Part D prescription drug plan. My husband, Tom, is 67. He enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B when he turned 65 because he has a heart condition. Tom remained on my company benefits when he had heart surgery. He is now taking Eliquis for blood clots, and he needs to apply for a Medicare Supplement because his cardiologist’s office manager expressed concern over my husband’s insurance changes. Their office is accepting very few Medicare Advantage plans and suggested that he enroll in a Medicare Supplement. Can you please explain what I need to do to get Medicare Supplement coverage for both me and my husband? We need your help. — Pat from St. Petersburg, Fla.

