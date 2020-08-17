By Adam Tamburin, Nashville Tennessean
NASHVILLE — A once-obscure advocacy group has amplified individual allegations of sexual misconduct within the Nashville police department, leading to a groundswell of outrage and three investigations into the agency and its culture.
The parallel investigations bring added scrutiny to a department already facing accusations of systemic racism, and raise new questions about the agency's slate of mostly male leadership.
Silent No Longer Tennessee said they surveyed 10 current and former police employees earlier this year, spoke to an undisclosed number of women and logged two allegations of sexual assault. At least two women described incidents of sexual harassment.
In a report shared with journalists earlier this month, the group said its survey and interviews pointed to five department leaders, including former Chief Steve Anderson, who had created a toxic culture that allowed harassment and misconduct to permeate the ranks.
