The Unicoi County summer league softball team defeated the Southwest Virginia Shockers, a team comprised of players from Gate City, Union, Lee, Rye Cove and Thomas Walker High Schools, 6-2 in the Future Stars of Sports World Series on Thursday at Winged Deer Park.

There are 59 teams representing 10 states participating in the tournament held at Ridgeview School, Winged Deer Park and Bristol’s White Top Park. The tournament lasts through Saturday.

