Above, Kari Huskins rounds third base on her way to scoring a run in the Unicoi County summer league team’s 6-2 win over the Southwest Virginia Shockers in Thursday’s Future Stars of Sports World Series.
Southwest Virginia Shockers' third baseman Aliyah Davidson stretches to get the out in the second inning of Thursday's game against the Unicoi County summer league team at Winged Deer Park. (For Kingsport only).
Kynzie Jones is congratulated after scoring a run in the fourth inning of Unicoi County's 6-2 win over the Southwest Virginia Shockers.


Unicoi County’s Destiny Bridges releases a pitch during Thursday’s Future Stars of Sports World Series.

Right, Unicoi County’s Peyton Higgins gets ready to make contact for an RBI double in the fourth inning of the summer league team’s win over the Southwest Virginia Shockers.

The Southwest Virginia Shockers' Gracee Greer is at bat as Unicoi County's Destiny Bridges gets ready to release a pitch during Thursday's Future Stars of Sports World Series at Winged Deer Park.

Unicoi County's Faith Bennett gives the thumbs up after the summer league team won 6-2 over the Southwest Virginia Shockers in the Future Stars of Sports World Series tournament at Winged Deer Park.

The Unicoi County summer league softball team defeated the Southwest Virginia Shockers, a team comprised of players from Gate City, Union, Lee, Rye Cove and Thomas Walker High Schools, 6-2 in the Future Stars of Sports World Series on Thursday at Winged Deer Park.
There are 59 teams representing 10 states participating in the tournament held at Ridgeview School, Winged Deer Park and Bristol’s White Top Park. The tournament lasts through Saturday.
