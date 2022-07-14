Politics logo

The Washington County Republican Party will host a Reagan Picnic and Rally on Sunday.

The event will be held from from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m at the Whispering Oaks Farm, 434 Center St., Gray. The venue is located across from Gate 2 of the Appalachian Fairgrounds.

Hamburgers and hotdogs will be provided at the picnic. Attendees are encouraged to bring a covered dish.

Live music will be provided by Breaking Tradition.

Republican leaders said local voters can meet Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger and other local elected government and judicial officials at the event.

The rally is also aimed at helping get out the Republican vote for the Aug. 4 election.

