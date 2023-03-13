Dobyns-Bennett and Volunteer are in similar situations in regards to their opponents for this week’s TSSAA state basketball tournaments in Murfreesboro.

While the Indians will meet the team that survived the always tough Memphis area, the Falcons will face a squad with one of the best final-eight resumes in the entire state.

