Dobyns-Bennett and Volunteer are in similar situations in regards to their opponents for this week’s TSSAA state basketball tournaments in Murfreesboro.
While the Indians will meet the team that survived the always tough Memphis area, the Falcons will face a squad with one of the best final-eight resumes in the entire state.
D-B may not have the services of region tournament most valuable player Jonavan Gillespie. He was arrested Saturday on charges of driving under the influence. The Indians will play Memphis East at 12:30 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday at Murphy Center.
Action in the tournaments begins Tuesday, and Volunteer is first on center stage. The Falcons will play Fulton at 11 a.m in a Class 3A game.
In other games involving area teams, Class 3A Unicoi County plays Haywood while Class 1A contests include Hampton versus Humboldt and University High against McKenzie.
Tournaments continue through Saturday’s championship contests.
Here’s a look at each quarterfinal matchup.
MEMPHIS EAST (25-9) vs. DOBYNS-BENNETT (23-10)
Talent is not in short supply for the Mustangs.
Jamarion Harvey, a 6-foot-1 point guard is the main man for East. He’s averaging 18 points per game and shoots over 40 percent from 3-point land.
D-B head coach Chris Poore said Alijah Curry, a small forward, is tough.
“He’s a stud, a three-star player with big offers,” Poore said. “And L.J. Hackman is an athlete. He has super ability to get inside the defense.”
Hackman is also averaging 18 points per game.
“Defensively we must contain the penetration from quick guards while making shots difficult for Harvey and control the backboard when they miss shots,” Poore said. “But we must first handle their pressure to prevent run outs. Their strength is their defensive pressure. We need to execute on offense to get quality shots against a good defense.”
Memphis East has a sparkling history with eight state championships, the most recent coming as the second of back to back in 2017.
FULTON (29-5) vs. VOLUNTEER (24-11)
It has been a historic postseason for the Falcons. They have already posted the biggest win in school history. Can they usurp that sectional win with an even bigger one?
In a battle of teams nicknamed Falcons, this is Fulton’s 26th state appearance compared to one for Volunteer. And this is Fulton’s 14th trip in the last 20 years, claiming titles in 2016, 2009 and 2008.
“Fulton is a very athletic team that likes to get after you defensively,” Volunteer head coach Zach Crawford said. “They’re good on the drive and are able to kick it out to shooters — a lot like what you see out of us.”
Leading the way for Fulton area Taj Kimber and Denaj Kimber along with Tyler Lee. Denaj had 20 points in the 58-54 sectional win over Stone Memorial while Lee added 18.
“We’re going to have to play our game with poise and pace, and simply make shots,” Crawford said. “I feel like we’re prepared with our scouting report. Hopefully we continue to play our best basketball.”
HAYWOOD (28-5) vs. UNICOI COUNTY (28-8)
This is the 15th state appearance for the Tomcats while the Blue Devils are here for just the third time. Haywood won its lone title in 2015.
“They are very athletic and have good overall size,” Blue Devils’ head coach Jordan Simmons said. “Their point guard, Tylon Chatman, is a Mr. Basketball finalist and can score from all over.”
Chatman leads the Tomcats with 20 points per game while also averaging four assists and two steals a contest. Janerus Snipe, a 6-7 post, averages 13 points and nine rebounds per game.
HAMPTON (26-8) vs. HUMBOLDT (19-11)
The Bulldogs will have to play tough in the paint as the Vikings boast good size with Fred Moore (6-4, Jr.) and Stephon Shivers (6-5, So.).
“They are really good and play good together,” Hampton head coach Ned Smith said. “They are good passers.”
Both schools have made many appearances in the state with Humboldt here for the 18th time and the Bulldogs making their 16th trip. Humboldt has three titles, including one in 2013.
UNIVERSITY HIGH (22-12) vs. McKENZIE (21-5)
Board work will be at the forefront of the Buccaneers’ game plan.
“Their tallest player is 6-foot-2, but they are one of the best rebounding teams I’ve seen all year,” UH head coach Herman Rice said.
Point guard Marquez Taylor was the region tournament most valuable player, and he joins with Tate Surber for a tough one-two punch.