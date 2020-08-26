Aug. 26, 1897: The Comet reported on the upcoming school opening. “The public schools of the city will open next Thursday, September 2. Thursday and Friday will be devoted to organization, and regular work will begin on the following Monday. It is very important that every pupil be present on the opening days so that all may be classified and begin the work together.” The article continued, “Pupils will report at the same rooms they were in last year, receive their promotion certificates and pass to their respective grades. Pupils who passed will only be detained a short time on Thursday and Friday. Those who left before school closed last year may be examined on those two days for promotion.”
Aug. 26, 1934: The front page of the Johnson City Press published a letter to C.J. Harkrader, who was president of the city’s newest newspaper, from Adolph Ochs, publisher of The New York Times. The letter was dated June 21, 1934. In part, it said, “I want to extend to you my very best wishes for your new enterprise, the Johnson City Press, of which I had a copy of the first issue before me. In contents and typography it is a very credible publication and deserves the enthusiastic support of the people of Johnson City and its environs.”
Aug. 26, 1953: The Press-Chronicle reported that Cpl. Nathaniel Thomas McCloud had been released from a Communist prison camp in North Korea. “Tom” McCloud, 20, of Elizabethton, had been captured on Dec. 20, 1950, and his family received no word from him until July 1951. McCloud was only 17 when he enlisted in the Army on Aug. 28, 1949. He was wounded in a battle with Chinese Army in the mountainous area around the Chosin Reservoir. Fighting in subzero temperatures, he was hit twice in the neck with shrapnel, and the Chinese took him prisoner. In his weakened condition, he and the other prisoners were forced to march for 56 nights until they reached a prisoner of war camp. After surviving the camp for 33 months, McCloud was finally released in August 1953, shortly after the armistice ending the war was signed. He weighed about 80 pounds. Fifty-six years after his release, McCloud was featured in the Johnson City Press for his volunteer work of baking thousands of fruitcakes to benefit Unaka Baptist Church.