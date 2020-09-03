SEPTEMBER 3
Sept. 3, 1874: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper in Jonesboro, reported, “At Johnson City, last Saturday night, Daniel Crumley (died).” The story continued, “Mr. Crumley was in usual good health up to Friday last at which time he was attacked with Colic and lived but a few hours. He was Mayor of the ‘City’ and was respected by all of the citizens of that place.”
Sept. 3, 1880: The annual meeting of the East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Co-Operation of the Christian Churches met at the Limestone Church, Mt. Bethel, now known as Mt. Bethel Christian Church. This church is “almost on line between Washington and Greene County,” but the church is located in Washington County. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Sept. 3, 1896: Ben Madison Crumley was born. He was “the president of the Interstate Foundry & Machine Co. in Johnson City. He had an interest in all religious and civic affairs. He served on the City Commission for six years, 1957-1963. He was a member of the J.C. Power Board, of the Housing Authority, and was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Elks Club, and the F&A Masons.” Crumley his wife, Bertha, were active members of First Christian Church, with Crumley serving “as a member of the Official Board and was elevated to Trustee on the death of Grover D. Walker.”
Sept. 3, 1909: The Nashville American reported, “A special from Johnson City, Tenn., says advices have been received there that the Jamaican Government is planning to give Foy W. Dulaney a trial at Kingston. This is to determine whether he is guilty of embezzlement, as charged at Johnson City. The disposition of the requisition papers issued for Dulaney’s return to Johnson City may depend upon the result of this trial. Depositions are being taken at Johnson City. Dulaney is charged with having absconded as Clerk of the Circuit Court of Washington County, Tenn. He was located in Jamaica and his return to this country was then sought.”
Sept. 3, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a photo of congested East Main Street between Spring Street and Fountain Square. Main traffic in those days ran east to west, while Market ran west to east, the opposite of today’s one-way directions. Anderson Drugs was clearly pictured in the old bank tower at Main and Fountain Square, which now houses Freiberg’s German Restaurant.
Sept. 3, 1963: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “Four youths were arrested here (Washington, D.C.) yesterday and charged in the holdup killing of Newell W. Ellison Jr., nephew of the late W. Bascom Ellison, five times mayor of Johnson City.” The story went on to say that, “Ellison Jr., 27, a student at Yale, was shot to death as he walking his dog near his home in a fashionable section of Washington.”
Sept. 3, 1967: “The Alamo” and “Return of the Seven” were showing at the Family Drive-In Theatre on the New Jonesboro Highway.
Sept. 3, 1974: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “Friday was moving day for the Junior Service League Thrift Shop. Members were out in full force, retagging garments and moving them from the old location on Tipton Street to the new shop at 144 W. Market. For weeks previous to the move, other League members painted, patched and renovated the building where the new shop is located. Opening day will be Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m. Donations are always appreciated at the Thrift Shop. Items of clothing donated to the Thrift Shop are tax deductible if the donor leaves his name and address so the leaguers can mail a statement at the end of the year for the tax. Household items are also accepted as donations. Jen Eckfield, Mary McClellan and Emily and Cindy Sells sort through the clothing at the new store.”
Sept. 3, 1980: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers, “Motorists traveling through the Roan-Sunset-Browns Mill intersection in northern Johnson City this week will encounter a change. Northbound traffic on Roan Street can no longer turn left onto Sunset Drive.”
Sept. 3, 1996: In a story by Sam Watson in the Johnson City Press readers learned of Rev. C.H. Charlton’s philosophy of education. Dr. Charlton, the newest member of the Board of Education, believed “all children are worth the time and effort it takes to teach them.” The article continued, “’If there is a child having difficulty … the school needs to let that parent know and talk with the parent from the point of view that we have something to help the child ... If we look at the cost in time, the advantage to doing that is great.”