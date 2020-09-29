Sept. 29, 1886: The Morristown Gazette reported, “Robert Burrow, Esq., chairman of the democratic congressional executive committee of this district, has called a convention to meet on the 30th (Thursday) at Johnson City to nominate a candidate to take the place made vacant by the withdrawal of Judge Rose.”
Sept. 29, 1891: Charlie Thompson was fined $1 for carrying a pistol and for disorderly conduct.
Sept. 29, 1918: A local company from Johnson City was part of the 30th (Old Hickory) division, which participated in breaking the Hindenburg line of the German army . This was a major feat of World War I.
Sept. 29, 1929: The Fair was in town! According to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Gates at Keystone Park will be thrown open to the public on Monday morning at 9 o’clock for the second annual exhibition of the Appalachian District Fair, sponsored and financed by the Johnson City Chronicle and which will continue through the entire week.”
Sept. 29, 1930: The Nashville Tennessean, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Mrs. Isabel Higgins today was sentenced to 10 years in the state penitentiary for the fatal poisoning 10 days ago of her baby.” The story continued, “In her confession to officers the woman said she killed the child because she did not have means of securing medical treatment to combat a disease that she said she and the baby were suffering. Her husband, she said, also was sick and without work. She intended to commit suicide, she said, but after seeing the baby suffer before death, she gave up the idea.”
Sept. 29, 1950: The Greeneville Sun said Samuel S. (Pat) Fain, a City Commissioner in Johnson City, had died. He was 67 years old, and had been a City Commissioner for 12 years.
Sources: Morristown Gazette; Johnson City Court Records; The Comet; “History of Johnson City and its Environs” by Samuel Cole Williams; Johnson City Chronicle; Nashville Tennessean; Greeneville Sun; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers; Johnson City Press.
Sept. 29, 1954: Tim and Carlton Jones, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Carl A. Jones, were pictured with their “man-size” catch of fish in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The Jones family owned the newspaper at the time.
, and both boys went on to work at the company as adults until the family sold the business in 2002.
Sept. 29, 1954: Free Service Tire advertised the Admiral TV-Radio-Phono (phonograph) with a 21-inch screen for $299. That’s the equivalent of nearly $2,900 in 2020.
Sept. 29, 1971: The Press-Chronicle informed readers that Gov. Winfield Dunn would soon name a consulting group from out-of-state to restudy a proposed state medical school in East Tennessee.
Sept. 29, 1983: Press-Chronicle readers learned on that Charles Butler Poe was the subject of a search. “Washington County authorities continue to search for Charles Butler Poe, charged with the Friday night murder of his ex-wife in Gray. Mrs. Roberta Poe died as the result of a blast from a .12-gauge shotgun and was buried in Mountain City Tuesday as Johnson and Washington County deputies guarded the cemetery. The search for Poe has been concentrated in the Marion, Va., area, where Poe’s car was found Saturday.”
Sept. 29, 2007: The Johnson City Press reported on two upcoming ceremonies in which people could bring their animals to be blessed. The blessing ceremonies would be held on October 7 at Winged Deer Park; another blessing ceremony would be held on October 13 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. “Janice Robertson, Wesley memorial’s senior pastor, said the tradition of blessing animals comes out of the Roman Catholic and Lutheran traditions honoring St. Francis of Assisi.”
