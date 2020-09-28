SEPTEMBER 28
Sept. 28, 1814: Davy Crockett “reenlisted with the Tennessee Mounted Gunmen” helping to fight the War of 1812.
Sept. 28, 1883: The Daily Chronicle, a newspaper in Knoxville, reported that Judge S.J. Kirkpatrick of Jonesboro and Col. E.C. Reeves of Johnson City were both staying at the New Lamar House, a hotel in Knoxville.
Sept. 28, 1909: Will Nave was fined $3 for “failing and refusing to pay state labor tax for 1909.” The records did not show if Mr. Nave paid the fine.
Sept. 28, 1914: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Nashville Banner reported, “Following Ringling Brothers’ Circus visit to the city there have been a number of thefts perpetrated by unknown robbers in a number of residences in the city. The robbers got away with a number of gold watches, lavaliers, diamonds and cash amounting to more than a thousand dollars. The robbers are thought to be experts, who are following the circus and do their work while the residents are attending the show. No clue has been obtained as to who the guilty parties are.”
Sept. 28, 1942: The Johnson City Press reported that several “members of the Henry Johnson School Parent-Teacher Association have enrolled in a Red Cross first aid class …” Among the enrollees were the school principal, Miss Margaret Crouch, and Mesdames H.H. Underwood …. H.T. Smithdeal, L.M. Feathers, Leo Sage, Primus Dees, Nat Sizemore, Frank White and William H. Reeves.
Sept. 28, 1953: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned of plans for an open house during National Newspaper Week. “So that employees may continue with their regular duties, special hostesses have been engaged for the Johnson City Press-Chronicle’s Open House observance of National Newspaper Week beginning Thursday. Greeting guests at the front entrance from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1-8 except Sunday will be these hostesses, among others. Mrs. George Hobach, Mrs. B.H. Spencer, Mrs. Robert D. Taylor, Mrs. Stanley Black, Mrs. Bailey E. Williams and Mrs. Jim. Mooney. They are studying a special Open House edition which will be given visitors.”
Sept. 28, 1968: The Press-Chronicle listed several new teachers at North Junior High School for the current school year. Mr. Charles Erwin, Mr. John Bullington, Mr. Carl Williams, Mr. Lowell Hurst, and Mrs. Joyce Squibb were new teachers. Mrs. John M. Allen was the new attendance aid, and Mrs. Natalie Bailey was the new librarian.
Sept. 28, 1973: Tom Hodge, in his column, “A Look Around,” in the Press-Chronicle wrote about the difficulties Eddie LeSueur, a photographer with the newspaper, was having in finding monarch butterflies to photograph.
Sept. 28, 1983: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned, “The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals today upheld the 1981 liquor license conspiracy convictions of former Tennessee Gov. Ray Blanton and two associates.”
Sept. 28, 2009: In a column by Bob Cox, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that James David Weaver was an early and influential builder in Johnson City. “A Millard family who owned a farm located at 611 Mountcastle Drive raised him.” The house was described as being a “beautiful two story mansion consisting of 13 rooms that featured such upscale items as green marble fireplaces, leather wainscoting, covered ceilings and carved cherry woodwork.” Additional features of the property included a colonnaded veranda and a carriage house. James David Weaver is credited with building several Johnson City buildings, including the Arlington Hotel, the Windsor Hotel and the Jennings Building.
Sources: “Legends and Lore of East Tennessee” by Shane S. Simmons; Daily Chronicle; Johnson City Court Records; Nashville Banner; Johnson City Press; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers.