Sept 27, 1855: An interesting theory about Henry Johnson can be found in The Railroads of Johnson City by Johnny Graybeal. “No information is available on where Henry Johnson … lived after December 1853, but Henry continued to be the postmaster of Blue Plum until September 27, 1855. This suggests that the Blue Plum Post Office was wherever Mr. Johnson happened to be living at the time! He had held the job from the creation of the post office on July 7, 1849. John H. Bowman took over the post office on the above date in 1855 and continued it until it was discontinued on December 16, 1859. It is possible that Johnson continued to maintain the post office until he completed his next home on Brush Creek.”
Sept. 27, 1883: The Centre Democrat, a newspaper in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, reported of a tannery that would be built in Johnson City. “A Pennsylvania firm is erecting at Johnson City, Tenn. what is said will be the largest tannery in the world.”
Sept. 27, 1907: With a dateline of Bristol, Tenn., The Washington Post reported, “Ack Hale, who is on trial at Blountville for the murder of Lillie Davis in East Hill Cemetery, in this city, last March, to-day took the stand in his own defense, and gave, substantially, the same version of the tragedy as when first arrested a few minutes after the fatal shot was fired.” ... “Mrs. Daisy Hale Keebler, a sister of Ack and Roy Hale, each of who is charged with the murder of a member of the Davis family, has received information that her husband, Haws Keebler, of Johnson City, Tenn., has been sentenced to ten years in the North Carolina penitentiary for highway robbery in that State. Mrs. Keebler is devoted to her brothers, and has been planning constantly to save them from the gallows. She is (in) Blountville, giving every possible assistance to the defense in the trial of Ack Hale.”
Sept. 27, 1923: Readers of the Johnson City Chronicle learned “George L. Carter of Hillsville, Virginia, is in Johnson City for a few days visit. Mr. Carter has been connected with railroad and highways in this section for some time. It is rumored that he and Henry Ford are planning the construction of modern highways through parts of Virginia probably connecting Hillsville, Mr. Carter’s home, with the Lee Highway.”
Sept. 27, 1930: The directors of Appalachian Hospital signed a five-year lease with the Johnson City Investment Company. The Johnson City Investment Company owned the hospital building. Appalachian Hospital was the forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which became the Johnson City Medical Center. Sept. 27, 1947: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that Olin Clark, of Route 3 in Johnson City, had recently received emergency treatment at Appalachian Hospital for cut on his foot. The cut was made by a shoe polish bottle.
Sept. 27, 1970: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned several college football scores from the previous day. Eastern Kentucky defeated ETSU, 10 to 6. Auburn defeated Tennessee, 36 to 23. Western Kentucky defeated Austin Peay by a score of 28 to 9. Alabama won over Florida, 46 to 15. The Air Force defeated Missouri, 37 to 14, and Ohio State beat Texas A&M 56 to 13.
Sept. 27, 1983: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The search for accused murderer Charles Butler Poe has taken on a new dimension with the finding of handwritten letters which may prove that the slaying of his former wife was premeditated.”
Sept. 27, 1992: The Johnson City Press reported that The Monday Club had recently elected officers for the 1992-1993 club year. Among the officers listed were Alfreda McAfee, president, Norma Jean Cannon, first vice president, board secretary and arts director, Rebecca Thomas, second vice president and publicity chairman; Lucy McPherson, third vice president and auxiliary director; Dorothy Ballew, fourth vice president and Junior Monday Club director and Katie Walker, Treasurer.