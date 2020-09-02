SEPTEMBER 2
Sept. 2, 1811: James Nelson, son of William Nelson who owned land to the west of Robert Young, gave 4 acres and eight poles on Brush Creek to the following trustees of the Methodist Society — namely William Nelson, William Duzan, James King, Jacob Hoss and John R. Boring — for church and educational purposes.
Sept. 2, 1871: The Nashville Union and American reported, “Two large hotels are being erected at Johnson City and other improvements are going on at that place. The city can boast more good improvements under way than any town on the line from Bristol to Knoxville.”
Sept. 2, 1911: The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “D.F. Blevins brought to market here (meaning Johnson City) fifty-six bushels of the finest Irish potatoes which have come to town this season. These were grown on the north side of Roan Mountain in Mitchell County, N.C. They are of the late rose variety, and the largest one in the lot was ten inches long and ten and one-half inches in circumference. They went from the wagon at $1.50 per bushel.” In other news, “J.M. Shipley, a farmer of Boone’s Creek, brought to market Thursday a calf eight weeks old which weighed net 130 pounds.” Finally, “The most beneficial rain that has fallen in Washington county (sic) since the first of May came Thursday morning about 3 a.m. and continued until 8 a.m. Late corn, peas, millet and grass are benefited very much.”
Sept. 2, 1952: The Press-Chronicle reported, “Seven teachers were elected to fill positions in the city school system at a regular meeting of the Johnson City Board of School Commissioners last night.” The article continued, “Vance W. Cheek, Junior High School; Mrs. June Blackburn, Columbus Powell, Mrs. Cora Lou Turner, Henry Johnson; Mrs. Virginia Baxter Brown, South Side, Miss Dorothy Campbell, Science Hill High School; Miss Mary Alice Kilgore, Henry Johnson; and Paul E. While, Vocational School.” City Judge Oris Hyder and Juvenile Judge Lela Taylor were appointed to be in conference with the superintendent to enforce the school attendance law.”
Sept. 2, 1952: ‘‘Detectives Turned Cowboys” — Detective Sergeants Grover Queen and Cliff Mullenix were featured in the Press-Chronicle with a rogue mule they had to chase down in downtown Johnson City.
Sept. 2, 1959: WETB News Announcer Merrill Moore was pictured demonstrating how the station’s new mobile unit allowed him to drive to the scene of news events, then broadcast directly. Moore went on to be an iconic television broadcaster and anchorman in the region. He died in 2014 at age 80.
Sept. 2, 1971: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned that Mayor Vance Cheek’s office had received 55 applications for the position of city manager, which had been vacant since April 15, when former City Manager Jim Mosier resigned. “Joe Ward Booth, assistant city manager under Mosier, has been serving as acting city manager until city commission interviews all applications and selects a successor.” The story continued, “Booth, while he has not filed a formal application for the city manager’s position, has indicated he is interested in the job.”
Sept. 2, 2005: The Charles Ed Allen Hall was dedicated on the Veterans Affairs Medical Center campus as an integral part of the Quillen College of Medicine. Dr. Allen was an early champion for a medical school on Johnson City, and fought tirelessly for it for years.
Sources: First Christian Church; Nashville Union and American; The Evening Star; Knoxville Sentinel; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers; Carol Sloan/Quillen College of Medicine.