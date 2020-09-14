Sept. 14, 1871: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper in Jonesboro, reported sad news. “Last Saturday the wife of W.H. Taylor, Esq., of Johnson City, met with an injury, which, it is feared, may prove serious. She was on her way from home to Turkey-town to attend Camp-meeting — when her horse fell down and being unable to release herself from the saddle, the horse pulled and trampled upon her several times. Her injuries are very painful, and at last accounts, her sufferings were very intense.”
Sept. 14, 1883: The Johnson City Real Estate Company was chartered; it was the first real estate corporation in Johnson City. It subdivided an addition and sold lots. The moving spirit was Col. Columbus Powell of Knoxville, for whom one of the public school buildings was later named.
Sept. 14, 1904: The Herald and Tribune reported, “Mrs. Bettie Crawford was married recently to Mr. Kugler, of Johnson City.”
Sept. 14, 1925: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Friends of Mr. Brooks McKenney, who was shot through the abdomen two weeks ago by Landon Elliott, is reported to be improving slowly, and it is hoped that he will recover.”
Sept. 14, 1949: Appalachian Hospital and Training School, Inc. deeded all of its real property, including the land on which the hospital stood as well as adjacent lands and the nurses’ home on Watauga Avenue, to the new Memorial Hospital.
Sept. 14, 1952: The 1952 Science Hill Band drum major and majorettes were featured in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Pictured were Sara Lynn Treadway, Wilma Sparks, Delores Shell, Peggy Weems, Nettie Fowler, Nancy Bryan, Pat Grover, Ann Tunnel, Nellie Leonard and drum major Jimmy Onks.
Sept. 14, 1954: The State Board of Education authorized East Tennessee State College to establish a school of nursing. The school opened in the fall quarter of 1954 with Hazel Fowler, R.N. as director and John P. Lamb., Jr., chairman of the department of health, as coordinator of the program.
Sept. 14, 1962: The film version of Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” started at the Majestic Theatre on Main Street in downtown Johnson City.
Sept. 14, 1971: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read that Britt’s Department Store at The Mall had recently experienced a flood, due to a water main break.
Sept. 14, 1983: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that the Monday Club Auxiliary was planning its upcoming Cabaret Tea, which was its “major fund-raising event and since 1936, has been one of the community’s most popular social and civic events, ushering in the fall season.”
Sept. 14, 1994: The Johnson City Press ran a front-page picture of Carson Hall at East Tennessee State University being demolished by Sweat Wrecking of Knoxville. The building had been named for longtime mathematics professor Thomas C. Carson.
Sources: Herald and Tribune; “History of Johnson City and its Environs” by Samuel Cole Williams; Johnson City Staff-News; “A Beacon to Heath Care” by Ray Stahl;