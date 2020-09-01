SEPTEMBER 1
Sept. 1, 1864: George Duffield Williams Hardin was born. Around 1904, Milligan College began having “difficult times and Mr. Hardin’s aim had been to enlist the entire state of Tennessee in its support. From that time on he worked continuously for the advancement of Milligan. He was elected treasurer in 1905, a position he held until his death in 1922, during a commencement at Milligan College.
Sept. 1, 1892: The Comet reported, “Yesterday a gentleman from Canada now living in Johnson City, had an overcoat shipped to him by express a few days ago from his old home. When it arrived here, the express charges were $1.50 and the import duty, or tariff, was $9.00. He paid it, of course, but having been told that the manufacturer paid the tariff, he is now anxious to correspond with the particular manufacturer who made this coat, with a view to having his money refunded.”
Sept. 1, 1908: Railroad track laying for the new Carolina, Clinchfield and Ohio Railway line through Johnson City began, and by Oct. 1, tracks were laid 10 miles north of Johnson City to a large bridge over Boones Creek.
Sept. 1, 1937: What is now Tri-Cities Airport opened as “McKellar Field” in honor of U.S. Sen. Kenneth McKellar, an advocate for aviation in Tennessee. The original airport had two small runways, a terminal building and an aircraft hangar. McKellar Field was dedicated that Nov. 5.
Sept. 1, 1948: Chief of Police Earl Laughren had declared he would “resign and never police again” if Jess Ford, a special agent of the state alcohol tax division, went free of drunken driving and other charges brought against him here.
Sept. 1, 1953: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published an image of Cpl. Robert Riddle returning after 33 months as a Korean War prisoner. Riddle had been released from a Communist camp as part of a prisoner exchange.
Sept. 1, 1958: Dr. James H. Dampier left his ministry at First Christian Church to become provost of Milligan College.
Sept. 1, 1964: The Press-Chronicle reported, “Fall fashions are now occupying prominent places on the racks at the Junior Service League Thrift Shop. Mrs. Lee Wallace and Mrs. Don Miller are arranging the clothing. Donation of clothing is the price of a ticket to the up-coming show sponsored by the league. Mrs. Wallace is the fashion show chairman, and Mrs. Miller is chairman of the Thrift Shop.”
Sept. 1, 1967: WETB 790 radio listed the 40 most-requested tunes with Neil Diamond’s “Thank the Lord for the Night Time” at the top of the charts followed by Bobbi Gentry’s “Ode to Billie Joe.”
Sept. 1, 1978: Edith B. Summerlin, R.N., Ph.D., became the first dean of the newly organized school of nursing at East Tennessee State University.
Sept. 1, 1980: On Labor Day, hospital personnel and volunteers, without incident, transferred 154 patients from Memorial Hospital to the new Johnson City Medical Center hospital. When two patients in traction could not fit into an ambulance van, Rainbo Bakery loaned a truck and driver, Ray Hughes, to make the transfer. All vehicles used in moving patients were covered with increased insurance coverage. The first patient admitted to the new hospital was Linda Honeycutt, and her daughter was the first baby born in the hospital.
Sept. 1, 1986: George Jaynes took the oath of office from Chancellor Leon Jordan to become the Washington County executive. Bob Good had filled that position for the eight previous years. Shortly after Mr. Good became county executive, “the man he replaced — Jack Wiseman — was convicted in a dynamite-related embezzlement scam. Good restored faith in the office and … was never accused of dishonesty with the people’s money.”
Sept. 1, 1992: In an article written by Robert Houk, readers of the Johnson City Press learned “Judge Penny White, 1st Judicial District Circuit Court Part II, is one of nine applicants for an opening on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.”
