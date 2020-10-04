Oct. 4, 1890: The St. Joseph Daily News, a newspaper based in St. Joseph, Missouri, reported “W.P. Harris, formerly superintendent of the St. Joseph, St. Louis & Santa Fe, now superintendent of the Charleston, Cincinnati & Chicago railway at Johnson City, Tenn., left for his home last night, after a few days’ visit in St. Joseph.”
Oct. 4, 1903: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported, “Geo. L. Carter of Bristol was among the prominent visitors in Johnson City yesterday. He stated that the South and Western railroad would soon be completed through to the coal fields of West Virginia and thence on to the Atlantic coast. Mr. Carter is of the opinion that the completion of the road is certain, and believes that it will make Johnson City the leading coal and iron center of this part of the country.”
Oct. 4, 1918: With a dateline of Knoxville, The News and Observer, a newspaper based in Raleigh, North Carolina, informed readers, “Because of regulations forbidding public assemblages at Johnson City, Tenn., during the influenza epidemic, the Holston conference of the Methodist Episcopal church South, has been postponed to Oct. 18-21, when it will be held here (meaning Knoxville), Bishop Collins Denny announced tonight.”
Oct. 4, 1922: Readers of the Johnson City Daily Staff read that Johnson City had an acting postmaster. “The appointment of Mrs. Paul E. Devine as acting, postmaster in the stead of F.K. Mountcastle whose term of office expired September 5th was received here today by the persons cognizant of the situation, without surprise. The selection of Mrs. Devine is what is known as a recess appointment and in all likelihood be confirmed by the Senate with the convening of Congress at the December term.”
Oct. 4, 1937: The following movies were playing in Johnson City. “Broadway Melody of 1938” was at the Majestic, while the “Last Train From Madrid” was playing at the Liberty. “Another Dawn” was at the Sevier, while “Romeo and Juliet” was at the State. “Tarzan Escapes” was playing at the Tennessee.
Oct. 4, 1942: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A civic center to be used as headquarters for visitors in Johnson City and to serve as a meeting place for rural shoppers during their stay in the city is being planned by the Junior Chamber of Commerce, C.L Lipscomb, president, announced yesterday, as he announced a list of committees which will serve in Junior Chamber projects during the ensuing year.” Some of the members of the Junior Chamber of Commerce included George F. Brandt, Harold Mahoney, Steve Lacey and Don Bradford.
Oct. 4, 1971: The Press-Chronicle reported that Buddy Caudle had “been charged with robbery by force and extortion and is being held in lieu of $3,000 bond in City Jail.” The story continued in saying that “Charges stem from two incidents on Sept. 21 and 27 in which Caudle allegedly robbed H. Sherwyn Bachman, Rt. 7, Elizabethton, of a $50 check, $3 in cash and a watch.”
Oct. 4, 1983: The Press-Chronicle reported that Robert Frazier, Jr., had been named “Kiwanian of the Year” by the Metropolitan Kiwanis Club.
Oct. 4, 2003: Readers of the Johnson City Press learned that the Piccadilly Cafeteria in The Mall in Johnson City would soon be closing its doors permanently.
