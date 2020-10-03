Oct. 3, 1882: The Daily Chronicle, a newspaper in Knoxville, reported that J.S. Hensley and S.W. Simerly, both of Johnson City, were staying at Schubert’s Hotel in Knoxville.
Oct. 3, 1894: The Herald and Tribune, the Jonesboro newspaper, reported, “Judge H.C. Hart was down Monday from Johnson City holding County Court.”
Oct. 3, 1903: The National Soldiers Home opened.
Oct. 3, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported “Mr. and Mrs. A.G. Gump of Baltimore are the guests of the Gump family for a few days.”
Oct. 3, 1929: Masengill’s in downtown Johnson City was getting ready for its annual fur sale, and had $50,000 worth of fur coats and accessories on sale for 25% off for two days. Fur coats ranged in price from $98.50 to $1,000. In 2020 dollars, $50,000 would be worth roughly $760,000, $98.50 would be worth about $1,500, and $1,000 would be worth about $15,200.
Oct. 3, 1943: The newsboys at the Johnson City Press-Chronicle had recently been extra busy. The Press-Chronicle carriers brought their total war stamp sales to about $245,006 as their part of the Third War Loan drive while they marked their annual Newspaper Boy Day. Breaking in on the sales program, the paper set 79 of the more than 100 carriers up to a movie, ‘Submarine Alert’, at the Majestic Theatre the day before. Herman Byrd, who carried a Johnson City route, was dubbed champion seller in the drive with more than $300 in stamps and bonds. Preceding the movie, about 80 carriers from all the papers’ circulation routes were taken on a tour of the Press-Chronicle newsroom, engraving department, composing room and press room.
Oct. 3, 1946: The Press-Chronicle reported, “Mr. and Mrs. J. Ross Edgemont of Lamont Street plan to leave today by plane for Boston, Mass., to attend the World Series baseball games. While away they will visit friends in Washington and New York.” The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Red Sox four games to three that year.
Oct. 3, 1954: Golden Glove hopefuls were pictured in the Press-Chronicle after working out at the Recreation Building in preparation for the annual Halloween bout with a visiting team from Alabama.
Oct. 3, 1954: John Andrew Hatcher died. Hatcher worked in the Post Office, and then in a bank. Following that, he served Johnson City in the position of City Recorder.
Oct. 3, 1963: The Press-Chronicle featured Science Hill quarterback Glen Altman (12) throwing a pass to halfback Dickie Hughes (25), while fullback Lewis Cantrell (30) and halfback Tommy Thomas (22) threw up a defense for Altman. Cantrell was the Hilltoppers’ leading scorer with six touchdowns and 10 extra points for 46 points. Thomas had five touchdowns, while Altman and Hughes each had scored two.
Oct. 3, 1968: A Paul Newman double feature, “Cool Hand Luke” and “Hombre,” was on the bill at the Family Drive-In Theatre on the New Jonesboro Highway.
Oct. 3, 1974: “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” was playing at the Olde West Dinner Theatre.
Oct. 3, 2003: Cindy Tipton wrote a glowing review in the Johnson City Press about her recent dining experience at Alta Cucina Restaurant.
Sources: The Daily Chronicle; The Herald and Tribune; The Johnson City Daily Staff; The Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Johnson City Press.