July 26, 1883: The Daily Chronicle, a newspaper in Knoxville, reported that T.A. Faw, from Johnson City, was a registered guest at the Hattie House.
July 26, 1893: A Mr. Edwards was fined $4 for refusing to work. In 2020 dollars, this would be about $114.58.
July 26, 1903: The Winston-Salem Journal with a dateline of Johnson City, reported “Joe Pickens, aged 16, yesterday slew step-father, J.M. Keaton, a farmer, with an axe. Keaton abused the boy unmercifully and threatened his invalid mother. The boy concealed himself at the door of their home and dealt Keaton a blow unexpectedly.”
July 26, 1913: The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “Morristown rallied and defeated Johnson City in the ninth inning here (meaning Johnson City) Friday afternoon, 6 to 2. It was a hair raising finish.”
July 26, 1923: The Johnson City Chronicle informed readers of a recent City Commission meeting. “Commissioners Hart and Coe yesterday conducted a short session of the city commission, lasting only about ten minutes. Mayor Ellison was absent on his vacation tour. Only two matters were disposed of, but both of these were of vital importance: the division of the town into four precincts for voting, and the securing of auditors for the city records.”
July 26, 1933: With a dateline of Washington, D.C., the Knoxville Journal told readers about the concerns of Sam R. Sells, who was a hardwood flooring manufacturer in Johnson City. “Owners and operators of small oak saw mills in an area of 100 miles of Johnson City would be put out of business by a price-fixing clause in the pending lumber and timber code,” according to Mr. Sells.
July 26, 1953: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported exciting news. “East Tennessee’s first television station expects to make its first test pattern here Aug. 5 and begin regular programs Aug. 6.” The article continued, “W. Hanes Lancaster, Jr., vice president and manager of WJHL-TV, said the station will operate from 5 to 11:30 p.m. daily. A 630 watt tower is planned.”
July 26, 1953: “The Beast From 20,000 Fathoms” was showing at the Tennessee Theatre at West Main and Boone streets in downtown Johnson City.
July 26, 1954: Gordon Browning’s campaign had an ad in the Press-Chronicle criticizing Gov. Frank Clement for the state of a bridge into the town of Watauga. Browning was set to appear later that week at Fountain Square in Johnson City. Clement had defeated Browning in the 1952 primary. Clement again defeated Browning for the 1954 Democratic nomination.
July 26, 1963: The Press-Chronicle carried a front-page picture of 12-year-old Jane McCurry of Telford. Jane was holding one of her blue ribbon-winning chickens. The prize was awarded as part of the 4-H Club Pullet Show and Sale in Jonesboro.
July 26, 1973: An ad for Winn-Dixie showed that cubed steaks or sirloin tip roast were available for $1.69 a pound. A half-gallon of Clorox bleach could be had for 28 cents. That’s about $1.63 today.
July 26, 1993: Gourmet and Company’s ad invited readers to enjoy flakey croissants, bagels and fresh baked muffins, beginning at 6:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.
July 26, 2003: The Carnegie Hotel would soon reopen its restaurant, which was previously known as Galloway’s. The new name would be Wellington’s, named after the Duke of Wellington, according to Bunny Carter, who was the general manager of the Carnegie.
July 26, 2013: “Dear Abby” carried a letter signed by “Paul W., Johnson City, Tenn.” in the Abbeville Meridional, a newspaper in Abbeville, Louisiana.
Sources: The Daily Chronicle; Johnson City Court Records; Winston-Salem Journal; Knoxville Sentinel; Johnson City Chronicle; Kingsport Times; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Johnson City Press; Ted Bowers; Abbeville Meridional.