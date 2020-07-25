July 25, 1888: The Public Ledger, a newspaper based in Memphis, reported “Dr. J.W. Cox and Miss Jennie Cox of Johnson City, Tenn., are at the Peabody.”
July 25, 1903: The Labor World, a publication based in Duluth, Minnesota, in an article with a dateline of Johnson City reported, “The differences between the 600 strikers and laborers at the Soldier’s Home have been partially arranged and all have returned to work.”
July 25, 1928: The Johnson City Staff-News carried a front-page letter from J.E. Brading. Mr. Brading wrote, “Your proposal for the organization of a District Fair for Johnson City meets with my heartiest approval. I will be pleased to accept a membership on your Advisory Board and assist the enterprise in any way that I can.”
July 25, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a photo of a stolen automobile, reportedly taken at gunpoint from its owner in Johnson City, found abandoned in Watauga River.
July 25, 1957: The Press-Chronicle reported, “Five victims of the polio-like Cocksackie infection which has hospitalized 59 persons in the past four weeks remain in Memorial Hospital today.” The article went on to say that Wendell Lee Davis, 14, and Brenda Sue Weaver, 10, had been admitted the previous day. Mrs. Dorothea Berry, 23, and Janet Hilton, 8, had been admitted earlier in the week.
July 25, 1957: The Press-Chronicle published a team photo of the Thorp Scrappers of the Johnson City Little League. The third player from the left on the back row was the late Bob Lewis, the longtime TV news anchorman for WJHL-TV.
July 25, 1963: The Barnes community in East Johnson City (northeast of Carnegie) had been dressing up the area with concrete street markers.
July 25, 1968: The Press-Chronicle brought news that Spec. Uyless E. Cole of Johnson City was killed in Thailand when struck by a truck.
Sources: The Public Ledger; The Labor World; Johnson City Staff-News; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers