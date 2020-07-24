July 24, 1881: The Knoxville Daily Chronicle reported, “The cars are now running to Doe River Cove on the Johnson City Road.”
July 24, 1904: J.H.C. Staples was fined $15 for selling soft drinks without first giving bond.
July 24, 1911: The Wilmington Dispatch, a newspaper in Wilmington, North Carolina, carried information as a follow up to a story initially reported on July 17, 1911 from The Minneapolis Morning Tribune. The article reported, “The latest developments on the ‘plague’ situation in Mitchell County are most encouraging and no fear is entertained as to the results of it. ... In regard to Dr. Buchanan who it was reported was in a Johnson City hospital in search of cure for this disease, it is said that the report was incorrect. District Passenger Agent J.H. Wood, of the Southern Railway, has received the following telegram from Johnson City in regard to it: ‘There is no truth in the report that Dr. Buchanan or anyone else from Mitchell County has been confined in a Johnson City hospital ... with an unknown disease. Dr. Buchanan is suffering from an accident, having been burned in the eyes and face with ammonia. He came to Johnson City about two weeks ago to be treated by an eye specialist and I presume the report got started in that way. He was treated by Dr. Broyles and this information is correct.”
July 24, 1929: The Johnson City Staff News reported, “Dr. S.S. Moody, county health officer, and Miss Maude Hodge, nurse, spent Tuesday at the E.T.S.T. College administering the anti-typhoid inoculation to students.”
July 24, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle pictured Miss Johnson City Joan Honeycutt receiving the keys to a new car furnished by Dan Plank Inc. for transportation to the Miss Tennessee Pageant in Jackson.
July 24, 1957: The Press-Chronicle published an aerial view of construction on the Fall Street Bypass, which is known today as John Exum Parkway.
July 24, 1962: The Press-Chronicle reported news of a B58 Hustler jet that flew over the Tri-Cities area the night before, causing a sonic boom that rocked Johnson City.
Sources: Knoxville Daily Chronicle; Johnson City Court Records; Wilmington Dispatch; Johnson City Staff News; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers