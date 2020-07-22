July 22, 1870: Johnson City was getting a newspaper with J.D. Robertson, late of Bristol, as editor and proprietor, according to the Bristol News. The first known Johnson City newspaper was The Enterprise, which the Library of Congress lists as publishing its first edition on May 19, 1883.
July 22, 1911: The Daily Journal and Tribune of Knoxville reported, “The Knox County Teachers’ association will meet ... to hear the address by President S.G. Gilbreath, of the East Tennessee State Normal at Johnson City ... President Gilbreath will speak on ‘Freedom of the Teacher.’ ”
July 22, 1955: Scouts of the Johnson City's Explorer's Post 33 were featured in the Press-Chronicle from a tour of Canada. Pictured were Post Advisor Henry S. Blackwell, Bill Leonard, Frank Sells, Mike Meek, Frank Settle, Wayne Cox, John Berry, Tommy Smith, Mike Hughes,George Pickle, Jimmy Hagy, Bill Mouldton, Tyrone Crawford, Ward Marsh and Steve Blackwell.
July 22, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “John E. Oliver, E. Fairview Ave., was placed in Jonesboro Jail yesterday under bond of $250 on a charge of breach of trust. Magistrate H.C. Hensley, before whom preliminary hearing was held, originally fined Oliver $25 plus $8.50 costs. Later Hensley telephoned the Press-Chronicle to say that he had ‘reversed the decision’ and bound Oliver to Circuit Court. Oliver was charged with having failed to return an extension ladder borrowed from Edwin Pace. The magistrate charged the disposition of the case after the legality of the fine was questioned.”
July 22, 1975: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Tennessee committee for the Humanities and the Johnson City Junior Service League will co-sponsor a forum on ‘Taxation in Tennessee’ in the Power Board auditorium … Speakers on the forum panel include City Commissioner Marcia Songer, Washington County Quarterly Court member Ella Ross and State Rep. Herb Denton, R-Blountville.”