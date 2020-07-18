JULY 18
July 18, 1892: William Parham was fined $1 for allowing his horse to gallop.
July 18, 1912: The Comet gave an account of registered voters. “The registration books show more than 500 new names were added last week. There are now 1,706 qualified voters in Johnson City. More than 200 are not registered. Great interest is being taken in the approaching August election. There are four candidates for magistrate and three for constable in the city.”
July 18, 1932: The Montpelier Evening Argus, a newspaper in Montpelier, Vermont, carried this story from Johnson City: “The excitement started when Gentry Hal’s two little sons touched a match to an old hen’s feathers. Squawking, she scuttled toward the barn and set it afire, with $5,000 loss. An eager volunteer grabbed a hose and turned it on Fire Chief Paul Spinnenweber, injuring the chief’s eyes.”
July 18, 1937: The Sevier Theatre on Spring Street had installed an air-conditioning unit.
July 18, 1947: The Appalachian League had the assurance of George M. Trautman, president of the National Association of professional baseball leagues, that the minor-league office would cooperate in prosecuting a fan charged with trying to kill an umpire, The fan, Bill Bowers of Elizabethton, was said to have jumped out of the stands during a game between Elizabethton and Johnson City at Johnson City, Tennessee, and to have knocked umpire Jeff Puckett Jr., unconscious while also breaking his nose. Bowers, charged with felonious assault with intent to kill, had been bound over to the grand jury for appearance in September.
July 18, 1963: Miss Nancy Rippetoe of Johnson City was featured in a Pepsi ad.
July 18, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported the drowning of a 16-year-old swimmer in Boone Lake the day before.
