July 17, 1881: The Knoxville Chronicle reported, “Mr. W.B. Ford, of the Internal Revenue Service, returned yesterday morning from Johnson City where he has been stationed for a time.”
July 17, 1891: The Comet opined, “Johnson City needs a society for the prevention of cruelty to animals. Our laws on the subject are openly violated, and have been ever since we had such laws, and it is time there were those whose duty it would be to bring offenders to justice.”
July 17, 1952: The new Sutz-U Food Market at Buffalo and West Maple Streets advertised its grand opening. Specials included a 3-lb. can of Crisco for 98 cents and 2 pounds of pinto beans for 21 cents. The store planned to give away $10 worth of groceries to a customer each half-hour on both grand opening days.