July 15, 1914: The Rogersville Herald reported, “Dr. J.A. Summers, of Johnson City, came down Tuesday, to spend a few weeks on his farm at Mooresburg.”
July 15, 1924: The Johnson City Chronicle reported the registration numbers for the East Tennessee Normal School were over 1,000 for the first time. The article further stated that the summer quarter registration was the largest in the history of the school, and President Gilbreath was “greatly pleased.”
July 15, 1934: Headlines in the Johnson City Press revealed that a general strike was ordered in San Francisco. The strike would affect approximately one million residents, and was ordered by Union Labor leaders.
July 15, 1944: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, the Women’s Missionary Society of First Christian Church listened to an address by Adam Crouch. He reported on the “splendid missionary work done all over the world even during the present crisis.”
July 15, 1954: The Press-Chronicle reported the death of a local 5-year-old boy who had been electrocuted as he reached for water from a faucet.
July 15, 1959: “The Blob” with Steve McQueen was playing at the Jackson Theatre in Jonesborough, according to an ad in the Press-Chronicle.
July 15, 1961: The British science fiction thriller “Konga” started at the Sevier Theatre on Spring Street in downtown Johnson City. It starred Michael Gough, who would later play Alfred in the first four “Batman” films (1989-1997).