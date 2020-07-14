July 14, 1924: Fred Mitchell was fined $3 for “violating the midnight law.” On the same day, Lonzo McCallister was fined $25 for “riding (indecipherable) for immoral purpose.” Both fines were paid.
July 14, 1939: The Johnson City Press reported, “Miss Helen Waddell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Waddell….of Laurel Avenue, is convalescing from a tonsil operation at her home. She has been a patient at Jones Hospital.”
July 14, 1943: Mrs. Panhorst Cook of Jonesboro, was spending a week with her niece, Mrs. George Oldham, and Mr. Oldham, New Street.
July 14, 1955: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Linda Sue Mullinix, 8, was dismissed Tuesday from Memorial Hospital. She suffered a broken arm when she fell from a pony in the yard of her home (on Johnson Avenue). Linda is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Mullinix.”
July 14, 1957: The Press-Chronicle published a group photo of the Johnson City Pee-Wees of the Johnson City Little League.
July 14, 1968: The Press-Chronicle published a series of images of "Little League Sensation Joe Bradley."
