July 13, 1892: The Comet in Johnson City reported, “The farmers are very busy now. Their wheat is in the barn and stack, but hay and oats are pressing on them. Fine crops of these are reported.”
July 13, 1908: The Chattanooga News carried a story from New York City. “A well-dressed man about 36 years old, supposed from papers in possession to be J.C. Thomas of Johnson City, Tenn., is dying in the Roosevelt Hospital from a compound fracture of the skull as a result of falling down an iron stair case in the Hotel York, at Thirty-sixth street and Seventh avenue today. He was seen to clutch his heart as he toppled over and fell to the foot of the staircase. His head struck the concrete flooring. Letters addressed to J.C. Thomas, Johnson City, Tenn., and a membership card No. 87 of the Order of Elks, in that city, were found in his pocket, along with fifty dollars in money.”
July 13, 1935: Readers of the Johnson City Chronicle learned that “H.G. Rogers of Vicksburg, Miss., who has been held in jail there since Monday on a charge of kidnapping Hazel Butler, 16-year old Okolona girl, will be brought to Johnson City for trial sometime today, Attorney Herman Cantor said yesterday.”
July 13, 1944: Private First Class James H. Willens of Boones Creek died as a result of wounds received in action in the European theater three days earlier.
July 13, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Deputy W.C. Daniels has returned from Buffalo, N.Y., where he went to return James A. Boarman, who is wanted here on a charge of abandoning his wife and children. Boarman refused to waive extradition and Daniels returned without the former Washington countian. Extradition papers will be filed to return Boarman, sheriff’s officers said yesterday.”
July 13, 1962: Oscar-winning epic "Ben-Hur" was showing at the Tri-City Drive-In Movie on the Kingsport Highway.
July 13, 2009: A Greene County jail inmate confessed to setting a massive downtown Johnson City fire that destroyed a city block in April, officials announced. Richard C. Carver had been indicted for arson by a Washington County grand jury for the fire that destroyed structures at 319 W. Watauga Ave. The fire spread to three other nearby buildings. All were destroyed, and two other structures were damaged.
