Aug. 6, 1848: Alf Taylor was born in Carter County. A member of the Tennessee House of Representations from 1874-1876, he went on the represent the First Congressional District in Tennessee in Washington from March 3, 1889 until March 3, 1895. Taylor was governor of Tennessee from January 15, 1921 until January 16, 1923.
Aug. 6, 1873: The Press and Messenger, a newspaper in Knoxville, featured a letter from a C. Austin of Johnson City. The letter read, “I see in your valuable paper of to-day, that some one has reported a great error, and as I think, a slander upon our lovely village ... In regard to the report that any citizen of this place has refused, or attempted to prevent any one from Jonesboro or any other place, from getting off the train here, it is incorrect and without foundation; but to the contrary, as many citizens of Jonesboro can testify, they have been received into our house with open arms with welcome hearts, and there is not one case of cholera now in Johnson City. Thanks to the good Lord for His mercies to us unworthy beings.”
Aug. 6, 1924: The Johnson City Chronicle provided a lengthy account of the opening of the John Sevier Hotel. “In surroundings at once elegant and homelike, with civic pride in social garb, Johnson City’s new hotel, the John Sevier, was formally opened on Tuesday afternoon and evening under arrangements of courteous magnificence, characteristic of the Foor and Robinson hotels.” The story continued, “The hotel is complete in its minute detail, even to the gold lettering on the bosom of the uniformed bellboys; monogrammed silver and linen, stationery and postcards. Desk phones are used in the hotel inter-communicating the phone system, placed in each room, convenient for use – may even be reached from the beds.” The hotel would be “open for inspection by the public” that day for several hours.
Aug. 6, 1953: “David and Bathsheba” was showing at the new Family Drive-In Theatre on the New Jonesboro Highway (West Market Street) next to the Derby Grill. The drive-in had opened in June.
Aug. 6, 1959: “The Legend of Tom Dooley” started at the Sevier Theatre on Spring Street in downtown Johnson City. The movie starred teen idol and future “Bonanza” and “Little House on the Prairie” star Michael Landon. “Bonanza” debuted on NBC a month later with Landon as “Little Joe” Cartwright.
Aug. 6, 1973: The Press-Chronicle reported, “When board chairman John Seward bangs the gavel to open tonight’s meeting of the City Board of Education, the top interest item will be the naming of the city’s two new junior high schools.”
Aug. 6, 1986: The Johnson City Press reported that the Appalachia Service Project might need to “shut down if it can’t get liability insurance. Yet insurance companies are reluctant to protect a volunteer organization that uses high school students to help the region’s poor with home repairs.” The article continues by explaining that the organization had the attention of a “statewide fact-finding panel now exploring the issue of tort reform.”
Aug. 6, 2012: Johnson City and other areas of Northeast Tennessee were coping with the aftermath of massive flooding. The floods caused millions of dollars in damage to countless homes and businesses, roads and bridges, Johnson City’s school bus fleet and more. The Dry Creek community southeast of Johnson City was left in ruins with nine homes destroyed and more than 100 damaged. Buffalo Mountain Camp was devastated. The camp was eventually sold as the Methodist ministry moved to a new site on Bays Mountain.